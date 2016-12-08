Focus on Youth seeks volunteers

Share This





















Focus on Youth/CASA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the 21st District Juvenile and Domestic Courts of Martinsville, Henry and Patrick County, recruits, trains and prepares everyday citizens to serve as court appointed special advocates for abused and neglected children.

CASA is recruiting new volunteers to serve in this area. The next training begins on January 17, 2017, at 6 p.m. at the West Piedmont Business Center located at 22 East Church Street, Martinsville. Volunteers may apply by going to the website: www.foycasamhc.org and clicking on the link at the end of the Volunteer page.