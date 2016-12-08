Share This





















The following marriage licenses were processed in the Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office during the month of November.

Erin Kelly Freeman and Michael Draper Gravley, Joseph Alan Edwards and Catherine Lee Royall, Brian Christopher Hall and Kristen Lee Cruise, Brittany Sierra Blankenship and Jerry Wayne Cochran III;

Liliana Betancourt and Gerardo Sanchez, Lenore Ingraham and Mitchell Nathaniel Williams, Amber Michelle Wimbish and Clarence Michael Eugene Peery, Michael Anthony Hough and Donna Marie Ratliff.