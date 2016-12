Share This





















This guy is one handsome Labrador mix who lost his way in Ararat and needs a home, old or new. He’s one to two years old. There are also a red merle Australian shepherd male, a blue heeler male, and a hound mix mama with five puppies all in need of homes. The adoption fee is just $10 and your new pet will be neutered and have its rabies shot. Call the Patrick County Public Animal Shelter at (276) 694-6259.