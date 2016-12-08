Spelling Bee winners

Published On: Thu, Dec 8th, 2016

Stuart Elementary School held its annual Spelling Bee on December 1.  Pictured are the winners (left to right): Josie Vernon, first place; Quenten Penn, second place; and Bryan Clark, third place.stuart-elem-spelling-bee

