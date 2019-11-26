Mr. Gary Dean Layman, Sr., age 66 of Stuart, Virginia passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Patrick County on December 1, 1952, to the late Joseph Raye Layman and Joyce Maxine Rasmussen Layman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Vipperman, and his father-in-law, Buren George Adams. Gary was a member of Fairystone Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Jane Adams Layman of the home; three daughters, Rebekah Eve Custer of Stuart, Amanda Layne Mesot of Patrick Springs, and Ashlee Jade Mesot of Stuart; one son, Gary Dean Layman, Jr. of Stuart; two grandchildren, Michael Blake Custer and Evan Luke Custer; one brother, Ronnie Layman of Herndon; his mother-in-law, Emma Foley Adams of Stuart; and five nieces.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairystone Baptist Church with Pastors Dan Schelling, Kriss Foley, and Kenneth Terry officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairystone Baptist Church Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department, 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy., Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.