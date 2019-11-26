Mrs. Anne Taylor, age 78 of Meadows of Dan, Virginia passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the New River Valley Medical Center. She was born in Meadows of Dan on April 15, 1941, to the late Curtis Hylton and Lillian Helms Hylton. Anne had an incredibly long and full career as a registered nurse for some of the top heart surgeons in the world. She was a member of the Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints. Anne loved the mountains of Virginia, flowers, her garden, crossword puzzles, and reading; she would want everyone at the Patrick County Library to know how much she appreciated them for making her so happy these last few years. What she loved more than anything was her family.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Todd Taylor of the home; three daughters, Cheminne Taylor-Smith and husband, Matt of Greensboro, North Carolina, Dr. Lane Songer and husband, T.J. of Midlothian, Virginia, and Jinna Smith of Fort Mill, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Aana Taylor-Smith, Cole Songer, Nick Smith, LCpl Jacob Smith, and Emory Smith; and a sister, Linda “Susie” Hylton of Meadows of Dan, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Latter-day Saints with Branch President Jim Shipley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at Stuart Rotary Building on Sunday afternoon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Patrick County Food Bank, P.O. Box 1304, Stuart, Virginia 24171. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.