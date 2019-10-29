School Menu Oct. / Nov. 30 – 6

Breakfast: Grab and Go carts in each school;

Wednesday: Mini Glazed Breakfast Bites, Mini Maple Pancakes. Thursday: Blueberry Muffin, Biscuit/Gravy. Friday: Breakfast Pizza. Monday: Chocolate Chip Breakfast Bar, Chocolate Chip French Toast Bites. Tuesday: Strawberry Mini Bagel, Egg/Cheese Biscuit. Wednesday: Apple Freudal, Fruit & Yogurt Parfait w/Granola.

Lunch: Grab and Go carts in each school;

Wednesday: Hot Fresh Cheesy Lasagna, Popcorn Chicken, Soft Garlic Bread Stick, Fresh Tossed Salad/Dressing, Seasoned Yellow Corn, 9-12: Sweet Green Peas Thursday: Crispy Chicken Fillet/Bun, Pepperoni Pizza, Crisp Lettuce/Red Ripe Tomato, Twisted Twister Fries, Red Velvet Cookie Treat, 9-12: Tasty Tender Turnip Greens. Friday: Corn Dog, Cheese Pizza, Sweet Potato Casserole, Green Peas, 9-12: Cherry Tomatoes, Fruited Jell-O. Monday: Con-Queso Quesadilla, Pepperoni Pizza, Zesty Dipping Sauce, Tossed Salad, Pinto Beans, 9-12: Baby Carrots/Dip. Tuesday: Turkey/Cheese on Bun, Cheese Pizza, Crisp Lettuce/Red Ripe Tomato, Sweet Potato Fries, Scrumptious Squash w/Onions, 9-12: Steamed Broccoli/Cheese. Wednesday: Glazed Meatloaf, Popcorn Chicken, WG Soft Yeast Roll, Creamy Hot Mashed Potatoes, Seasoned Green Peas, 9-12: Fruited Jell-O.*ALL STUDENTS EAT FREE IF CHOOSING A REIMBURSABLE MEAL. We offer food items containing five (5) components (fruit, vegetable, grains, meat & milk). THE STUDENT MUST SELECT, 3 FOOD COMPONENTS ONE OF WHICH NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST½ cup FRUIT OR ¾ cup VEGETABLE, TO HAVE A REIMBURSABLE LUNCH.