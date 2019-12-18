Latest News
Anonymous donor ‘gifts’ PCHS fieldhouse, another significant contribution planned
By Staff Reports A new fieldhouse will be built at Patrick County High School, courtesy of an anonymous donor. Dr. J. David Martin, Acting Superintendent of...
Decorated bridge is picture perfect backdrop
Jack's Creek Covered Bridge, on Jacks Creek Road in Woolwine, received a light dusting of snow for the holiday season. Patrick County has only...
Expenses at center of meeting discussions
By Debbie Hall One local resident alleged the county has overpaid for waste disposal. At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors,...
Gilbert tapped to lead school division
By Debbie Hall Dean Gilbert was selected by the Patrick County School Board and school board members elect to serve as the new superintendent of...
Martin hands over reins, says PC schools are best kept secret
By Debbie Hall Acting Patrick County School Superintendent Dr. J. David Martin hailed his six-month tenure at the helm of Patrick County Schools as the “experience of...
Holiday recipes and traditions in Southwest Virginia
By Cory L. Higgs The holidays are a time that families from all walks of life come together to spend precious time with one another...
USDA to conduct the 2019 Census of Horticultural Specialties
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct the 2019 Census of Horticultural Specialties this winter to provide a comprehensive...
Tuition-free Community College Program unveiled
Gov. Ralph Northam announced his proposed budget will include $145 million over the biennium to make tuition-free community college available to low- and middle-income...
Hemp in Virginia grows toward the future
By Jeff Raines and Morgan Edwards “We do grams, eighths, quarters, half ounces, pounds, wholesale pounds -- however you want it,” Jacob Stretch said, standing...
Hemp regulations released, public can comment until Dec. 30
The fog of regulatory ambiguity is fading with the rollout of official guidelines for industrial hemp growers in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Agriculture...
Clothing closet gives to those in need
By Cory L. Higgs The charitable spirit of giving is alive and well in Meadows of Dan this holiday season, with the pop-up shop offering...
Virginia Prosecuted 46,000+ Marijuana Cases in 2018
By Eric Everington and Adam Hamza Capital News Service Now that Democrats have won control of the General Assembly, decriminalization of marijuana could pass in the...
Surry CC Violin Making Course Starting in January
Surry Community College will offer a violin-making course starting in January for those interested in constructing a violin from scratch. The violin-making course will be...
Mrs. Woodall’s Fruit Cake
Note: The recipe below is reprinted with permission by David Woodall, who formerly worked at The Enterprise.) Mrs. Woodall's Fruit Cake 2 cups seedless raisins 2 cups...
Organization believes historic tobacco barns worth saving
Southside Virginia tobacco barns have been disappearing, but a group is working to reverse that trend. Preservation Virginia, a privately funded statewide organization founded more...
Home for the Holidays concert to feature magnificent music, renowned...
When the Floyd Center for the Arts and the Blue Ridge Music Festival team up to present a “Home for the Holidays Concert” on...