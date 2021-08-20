<img class="size-medium wp-image-55610 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Obit-Cockram-192x300.jpg" alt="" width="192" height="300" \/>\u00a0\u00a0 Mr. Carl Norman \u201cHank\u201d Cockram, age 85 of Patrick Springs, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his home.\u00a0 He was born in Patrick County on January 29, 1936 to the late James Russell Cockram and Lear Hylton Cockram.\u00a0 In addition to his parents, Mr. Cockram was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Belle Handy Cockram; and three brothers, Ronnie, Bennie and Coy Cockram.\u00a0 He was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church, and was a loving father, husband and Papa.\r\n\r\nMr. Cockram is survived by three daughters, Hazel Cockram McGee and husband, Christopher of Raleigh, North Carolina, Peggy Smith and husband, Derick of Stuart, Rebecca Plasters and Ed Williams of Patrick Springs; five grandchildren, Ash Plasters, Shane Plasters, Patrick Smith, Dale McGee and Dillon McGee; two sisters, Elsie Lawson and husband, Bill of Martinsville and Dorothy Biggs and husband, Carlton of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nA graveside service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cockram Family Cemetery with Pastor Mark Wright officiating.\u00a0 Mr. Cockram will lie in state Friday, August 20, 2021 from 12:00 \u2013 5:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart. If desired, memorials may be made to Cockram Family Cemetery Fund, c\/o Rebecca Plasters, 8194 Abram Penn Hwy., Patrick Springs, Virginia 24133.\u00a0 Online condolences may be sent by visiting\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneralservices.com\/" target="_blank">www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/a>.