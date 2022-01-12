<p class="yiv0081748048MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-60148 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/01\/Obit-Reynolds-300x226.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="226" \/>Mrs. Doretha \u201cAunt Doty\u201d Agnes Hylton Reynolds, age 86 of Critz passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.\u00a0\u00a0She was born in Patrick County on April 25, 1935, to the late Robert Lee Hylton and Mary Tatum Hylton.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Moir Reynolds; two sons, James Hylton and Dennis Reynolds; four sisters, Evelyn Tatum, Beulah Mae King, Mary Glenn, Beatrice Hughes; and two brothers, Robert Lee and Chester Hylton.\u00a0\u00a0Aunt Doty was a faithful member of Mt. Nebo Holiness Church and served as the church mother.\u00a0\u00a0She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, granny, sister, aunt, and friend known for her angelic soul.\u00a0\u00a0She enjoyed canning, cooking, and most of all talking on the phone to her family and friends.\u00a0\u00a0She was a caregiver who took pride in tending to her family and friends that surrounded her.\u00a0\u00a0She was loved by everyone and will be missed by all.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv0081748048MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving is three daughters and sons-in-law, Ann Hedrick, Jackie and Richard Via, Lisa and Danny Collins all of Critz; five sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Robin Reynolds of Ridgeway, Larry and Robin Reynolds of Martinsville, Benny Reynolds of NC, Ervin and Cindy Reynolds of Spencer, Norman and Sarah Reynolds of Critz, Tamika Reynolds of Critz; 19 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Jean Hairston of Spencer, Mabel Reynolds of Critz; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv0081748048MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0A graveside service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Nebo Holiness Church Cemetery on Trent\u2019s Orchard Rd with Pastor Leander Reynolds officiating.\u00a0\u00a0She will lie in state on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart from 12:00 Pm to 5:00 Pm for friends to come by and pay their respects.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/p>
