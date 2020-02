A tractor trailer accident near the foot of Lovers Leap on U.S. 58 snarled traffic for hours Monday.

According to reports from the scene, the brakes caught fire. Fluids leaked into the roadway when the vehicle overturned. Sand was used to soak up the fluids.

Intermodal Logistics LLC, of Galax owns the rig, according to reports from the scene.

