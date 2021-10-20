[caption id="attachment_57463" align="alignleft" width="298"]<img class="size-medium wp-image-57463" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/10\/Adkins-298x300.jpg" alt="" width="298" height="300" \/> Sean Adkins was named Patrick County\u2019s new Economic Development Authority (EDA) Director. (Contributed photo)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">By Taylor Boyd<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Sean Adkins is unpacking his concepts and beginning to lay the groundwork for economic development in Patrick County by incorporating various sectors into the equation.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">After starting a new stint as the new director of the Patrick County Economic Development Authority (EDA) on Oct. 12, Adkins is still getting up to speed on some issues - for instance, he doesn\u2019t yet feel confident discussing the county\u2019s broadband project.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">But, based on what he has learned thus far, \u201cit appears to be going in the right direction in terms of the grant and the public pieces that are being put in place to expand and continue the project.\u201d\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">His ideal approach is to incorporate multiple facets - infrastructure, broadband and healthcare - into a comprehensive economic development plan to move the county forward.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI see a whole lot of potentiality,\u201d he said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Besides recruiting companies and businesses to move to the county, Adkins said one of his primary goals is to gain an understanding about what people want in the county, what is feasible, and what is realistic. From there, Adkins said he will craft a plan that the county can build on to move forward.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Adkins added the planning stage will be approached with a sensitivity to the county\u2019s culture and identity to ensure the community maintains a sense of self through the changes.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cFor me, it\u2019s all about trying to get a coherent and general direction that\u2019s kind of a consistency. So, there\u2019s no one dependency in any one area or company,\u201d he said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Adkins said the families he has talked to so far have indicated a desire for their children to return to the county after college, and \u201cthey want to have things here for them. Not just amenities, but good paying jobs and room to grow professionally.\u201d<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">While he acknowledges that is a long-term goal, Adkins said it\u2019s also is a matter of determining which baby-steps the county wants to take to achieve its goals.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Adkins said he views healthcare as the biggest challenge he will face.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe hospital\u2019s closed and I would say a realistic issue is trying to figure out how we can boost that area so we can not only provide that for people already living here, but kind of make it a strength for companies that are willing to come here and people looking to relocate,\u201d he said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Adkins said healthcare, along with infrastructure and broadband, will be particularly important since there is a growing trend of remote work being permanent for some companies.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">He also will be working closely with the county\u2019s Tourism Advisory Council (TAC).\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThat\u2019s naturally part of economic development, the tourism aspect,\u201d he said. Plus, \u201cit\u2019s a beautiful county, there\u2019s no arguing that. There\u2019s a lot of people that previously had to live in D.C. or New York to work in their jobs. But now, everybody wants to see a mountain out their back window while still being able to work for the same company.\u201d\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Adkins, 33, said he first heard about the position as he planned to move onto the next step in his career. \u201cI was looking for a rural community. I just prefer the small communities with room to grow,\u201d he said, adding that he was familiar with the county through his hobby of riding motorcycles and frequent jaunts through the area.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI got really excited\u201d upon seeing the job listing, he said. \u201cI saw it as an opportunity to plant roots and grow with Patrick County.\u201d As a boon, the job allows him to live in such a beautiful area.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Adkins\u2019 career has consistently been in the public sector. He has worked for political campaigns, written grants and contracts, and pursued higher education.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">While working on his PhD at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (VT), Adkins said he joined a city manager fellowship program under the Roanoke City Manager and was placed under that city\u2019s economic development department.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">After that contract ended, Adkins joined the Total Action for Progress (TAP), where he helped create its landbank program, worked with its community development programs, and ran some of the other programs.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Adkins then moved back to work in Roanoke\u2019s economic development program.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI was an economic development specialist and coordinator for them for the last three-and-a-half years,\u201d he said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">In his new role, Adkins said he has a positive outlook for Patrick County.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI think if we get all these different pieces - infrastructure, broadband, healthcare \u2013 going, there\u2019s a lot of progress that\u2019ll happen. I think economic development is bound to get unlocked here in the near future,\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s exciting for me. It\u2019ll be a fun challenge.\u201d\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Adkins received his bachelor\u2019s in organizational studies from the University of Connecticut (UConn) and his Master of Public Administration (MPA) from the University of Miami. He worked on his PhD in public policy at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (VT).\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">In his free time, Adkins enjoys working with his hands, riding his Harley Davidson, and hiking with his two dogs.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
