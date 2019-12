All-Piedmont District Teams Announced

Graves and Green receive top player honors; Johnson and Morrison named co-coaches of the year.

By HARRISON HAMLET

(MARTINSVILLE, Va.) – After a season of work, the Piedmont District honored local football players and coaches last week when the season-long all-district teams and awards were announced.

Wesley Graves (running back) of G.W.-Danville and Dorian Green (linebacker) of Magna Vista took home the top offensive and defensive player awards, respectively, while Brandon Johnson of Bassett and David Morrison of Patrick County shared the coach of the year award.

Johnson and Morrison both led programs with extended playoff droughts back into the postseason while posting a .500 or better regular season record.

Green was joined on the top All-District team by Magna Vista teammates Dryus Hairston (quarterback), Dallas Ayers (offensive line), Louis Taylor (running back and defensive back), Ty Grant (wide receiver), Takoma Kidd (defensive line), Dekavis Preston (defensive back) and Jacob Kerrick (punter), giving the Warriors nine slots on the first team, most of any school.

Taylor and Shawn Watlington (wide receiver and defensive back) of G.W.-Danville were the only players to receive first team honors on both sides of the ball.

Johnson coached Bassett players Will Belongia (offensive line), Freddi Lopez (kicker), Gabe Divers (defensive line), Austin McDaniel (defensive end) and Ty Cline (defensive all-purpose) to top honors.

Morrison coached Patrick County standouts Jess Edwards (offensive line), Dae’Shawn Penn (running back), Will Sprowl (offensive all-purpose) and Bryson Fulcher (linebacker) to top honors.

Finally, Martinsville’s Jahil Martin (kick returner) was the only Bulldog to receive a first team slot after leading the team in scoring in 2019.

The full list of honorees, including second team and honorable mentions, can be found below.

All-Piedmont District

Offensive Player of Year – Wesley Graves, G.W.-Danville

Defensive Player of Year – Dorian Green, Magna Vista

Co-Coaches of Year – Brandon Johnson (Bassett)/David Morrison (Patrick County)

First Team All-Piedmont District

Offense

Quarterback – Dryus Hairston, Magna Vista, Jr

Center – James Goode, Halifax, Sr

Lineman – Will Belongia, Bassett, Jr Lineman – Tylee Myers, G.W.-Danville, Sr Lineman – Dallas Ayers, Magna Vista, Jr Lineman – Jess Edwards, Patrick County, Sr

Running Back – Wesley Graves, G.W.-Danville, Sr

Running Back – Louis Taylor, Magna Vista, Sr

Running Back – Dae’Shawn, Penn Patrick County, Jr

Receiver – Shawn Watlington, G.W.-Danville, Sr

Receiver – Traivius Chappell, Halifax, Sr

Receiver – Ty Grant, Magna Vista, Sr

Tight End – Brandon Davis, Halifax, Sr

Kicker – Freddi Lopez, Bassett, So

Kick Returner – Jahil Martin, Martinsville, Sr

All-Purpose – Will Sprowl, Patrick County, Jr

Defense

Lineman – Gabriel Divers, Bassett, So Lineman – Jalen Williamson, G.W.-Danville, Sr Lineman – Takoma Kidd, Magna Vista, Sr

Defensive End – Austin McDaniel, Bassett, Sr

Defensive End – Tucker Harris, Halifax, Jr

Linebacker – Shyhiem Watlington, G.W.-Danville, So

Linebacker – Brandon Davis, Halifax, Sr

Linebacker – Dorian Green, Magna Vista, Sr

Linebacker – Bryson Fulcher, Patrick County, Sr

Defensive Back – Shawn Watlington, G.W.-Danville, Sr

Defensive Back – Amonse Burwell, Halifax, Sr

Defensive Back – Dekavis Preston, Magna Vista, Jr

Defensive Back – Louis Taylor, Magna Vista, Sr

Punter – Jacob Kerrick, Magna Vista, Sr

Punt Returner – Shawn Watlington, G.W.-Danville, Sr

All-Purpose – Ty Cline, Bassett, So

Second Team All-Piedmont District

Offense

Quarterback – Sha’Kobe Hairston, G.W.-Danville, Jr

Center – Max Roupe, Magna Vista, Sr

Lineman – Malachi Hairston, Bassett, So Lineman – George Jackson, G.W.-Danville, Jr Lineman – Jonathan Pell, Patrick County, Jr Lineman – Freddie Arthur, Tunstall, Sr

Running Back – Kevon Smith, Bassett, Sr

Running Back – Jahil Martin, Martinsville, Sr

Running Back – Christian Mack, Halifax, Sr

Receiver – Zavion King, G.W.-Danville, Jr

Receiver – Will Blackwell, Tunstall, Sr

Receiver – Drew Santoemma, Magna Vista, Sr

Tight End – Shyeim Watlington, G.W.-Danville, So

Kicker – Daniel Deandrea, G.W.-Danville, Jr

Kick Returner – Taylor Johnson, Magna Vista, So

All-Purpose – Kevon Smith, Bassett, Sr

Defense

Lineman – Tylee Myers, G.W.-Danville, Sr Lineman – Ben Ramey, Martinsville, Jr Lineman – Carson Merriam, Patrick County, Jr

Defensive End – Jalen Strange, G.W.-Danville, Jr

Defensive End – Logan George, Magna Vista, Sr

Linebacker – Kevon Smith, Bassett, Sr

Linebacker – Ahmad Poole, G.W.-Danville, So

Linebacker – Trimon Holland, Magna Vista, Sr

Linebacker – Micheal Penn, Martinsville, Sr

Defensive Back – Jalen Martin, Bassett, Sr

Defensive Back – Dylan Hairfield Bassett Sr

Defensive Back – Jaylen Finney, Martinsville, Sr

Defensive Back – Kendrell McClary, G.W.-Danville, Sr

Punter – Andy Garcia, Martinsville, Fr

Punt Returner – Jahil Martin, Martinsville, Sr

All-Purpose – Rion Martin, Magna Vista, So

Honorable Mention

Offense

Quarterback – Thomas Lee, HCHS

Center – Nate Hankins, BHS

Offensive Line – Gabriel Divers, BHS

Offensive Line – Tyler McDuffie, GWHS

Offensive Line – Jakavius Wimbush, MHS

Offensive Line – Josh Dalton, PCHS

Running Back – Willie Edmunds, GWHS

Running Back – William Davis, HCHS

Running Back – Carson Merriman, PCHS

Receiver – Demetruis Gill, BHS

Receiver – Jahil Martin MHS

Receiver – Ethan Broyles, THS

Tight End Bryson Fulcher, PCHS

Kicker – Andy Garcia, MHS

Kick Returner – Zylick Perkins, HCHS

Offense All-Purpose – Jamison Graves, THS

Defense

Defensive Line – Braxton High, THS

Defensive Line – Shylee Preston, BHS

Defensive Line – Taveion Coleman, HCHS

Defensive End – Jakobe Davis, GWHS

Defensive End – Zach Carter, HCHS

Linebacker – Dominic Gill, BHS

Linebacker – Zyon Wilson, HCHS

Linebacker – Jermont Meacham, MHS

Linebacker – Jess Edwards, PCHS

Linebacker – Collin Moore, THS

Defensive Back – Zyliek Perkins, HCHS

Defensive Back – Chris Drewery, PCHS

Defensive Back – Wyatt Argo, PCHS

Defensive Back – Damani Hairston, THS

Punter – Jaricous Hairston, BHS

Punt Returner – Damani Hairston, THS

Defense All-Purpose – Buck Long, THS​