American Legion Post and Honor Guard to visit local Walmart on Saturday, May 18

Members of American Legion Post 105 and the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard will be set up at Walmart on Saturday, May 18, to coincide with Armed Forces Day.

Luminaries to honor or memorialize veterans also can be purchased for $10 per veteran.

The luminaries will be displayed Monday, May 27, during the Twilight Memorial Day Service that will be held at Patrick Memorial Gardens. The theme of this year’s event is “You Will Never Be Forgotten.”

A luminary also may be purchased by mailing a check or money order along with the $10 fee per luminary to Gary Griffith, treasurer, American Legion Post 105, P.O. Box 77, Woolwine, Va., 24185.

For more information, call Griffith at (276) 930-2708 or Clyde Thomas, commander, at (276) 930-2117.