<img class="size-medium wp-image-61771 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/03\/Obit-Martin-207x300.jpg" alt="" width="207" height="300" \/>Annie Lee Ridinger Martin, 85, of Martinsville, VA died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by many family members.\u00a0 She was born on April 6, 1936, to the late Otto K. and Ida Alma Hylton Ridinger. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucille Moore, Betty Spencer Willard, Linnie Oliver and Dotty Griffith, brothers Otto, Jr., Joe, Everette and Lilburn Ridinger and one grandson, Joseph Turner.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her husband of 66 years, Horace Martin of the home, two daughters, Pam Brinegar (Steve), Jan Turner (Tony), and three sons Willie Martin (Mitzi), Tommy Martin (Paulette) and Eric Martin (Wendy).\u00a0 In addition she is survived by 11 grandchildren, Brian Brinegar, Stephanie Vipperman, Susanne Washburn, Tyler, Trevor and Madison Martin, Carrie and Lance Martin, Mitchell Turner and Brey and Seth Martin and 16 great-grandchildren, Bristol Brinegar, Zariah Scales, Kipton and Kendra Vipperman, Bryant and Brinden Washburn, Camden Martin, Max and Emerson Lucas, Chris, Emma and Cole Kaltwang, Thomas and Tobias Martin, and Will and Cooper Turner.\r\n\r\nAnnie was a member of Chatham Heights Baptist Church.\u00a0 She worked at Lee Telephone Company, at Martinsville Memorial Hospital and at Citizens Against Family Violence.\u00a0 She enjoyed gardening, crafts (particularly knitting and sewing), and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially at their athletic, school and extracurricular events.\u00a0 She was a friend to many.\u00a0 She was a devoted foster mom, having kept 60 foster children in her home.\u00a0 She was a PALS volunteer for Henry County schools, donated countless handmade gifts to scores of preschool children throughout Henry County Schools, where she also read to hundreds of elementary school children.\u00a0 She attended Knitwits at Chatham Heights Baptist Church and was a frequent visitor to the seed swap of the Martinsville Bulletin.\u00a0 She believed in the value of education as this was the key to success in life.\u00a0 She attended Bridgewater College and was a graduate of Patrick Henry Community College and Averett University with a Bachelors\u2019 Degree in Sociology\/Social Work.\u00a0 Annie was devoted to any cause that helped mankind and made sure that each of her family members did something to help anyone in need.\u00a0 She aided the Brethren Volunteer Services in the ghettos of Baltimore, MD while a student at Bridgewater College.\r\n\r\nThe funeral was held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 2:00 at McKee Funeral Home.\r\n\r\nPallbearers were the grandsons and honorary pallbearers were the great-grandchildren.\u00a0 Funeral services were led by Dr. Mike Hatfield and Pastor Curt Ashley, with Eulogist Willie Martin.\r\n\r\nMemorial donations may be made to Dyer\u2019s Store Volunteer Fire Department, Mountain Valley Hospice or any charity of one\u2019s choice.\r\n\r\nThe family wishes to express appreciation to the caregivers, to Mountain Valley Hospice, and to family and friends who shared their love, food, cards and concerns for Annie.\r\n\r\nArrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home.\u00a0 Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
