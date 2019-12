If you see this cute couple, congratulate them on 60 years of marriage. Cladie and Nancy Flippin, of Stuart, were married by the Rev. Robert J. Mann on Nov. 27, 1959. The couple have two children, Jon Flippin and wife Carolyn of Ararat, VA and Christina Lyon and husband Tim of Wake Forest, N.C. They have four grandchildren, Clay Flippin, Kayla L. Bailey and husband Jonas, Rachel Lyon, and Drew Lyon.