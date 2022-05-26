The Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery will host the annual Memorial Day Ceremony on

Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m.

The cemetery is located at 5550 Bagging Mill Road, Dublin, Va.

The annual ceremony is to honor and remember all men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation, from the Revolutionary War to today.

Flags will have been placed at all graves by members of the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery volunteers before the ceremony.

The event will include Major General Randal D. Fullhart, USAF (Retired) as its keynote speaker; Dr. Terry Wildman as Master of Ceremonies, with special guests including veterans and family members.

Music will be provided by the 29th Division Band.

The public is requested to arrive at the cemetery by 9 a.m. All are invited and encouraged to attend the free event.

Free parking is available on site.