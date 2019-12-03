Arrests reported

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Benny Lee Baliles, Jr. 34, of Claudville, was charged Nov. 21 with two counts strangulation. Deputy R.S. Martin made the arrest.

Krystal Anne McReynolds, 33, of Patrick Springs, was charged Nov. 21 with three counts of animal cruelty. Deputy Paul Mullis made the arrest.

Marquis Devonta Eggleston, 30 of Martinsville, was charged Nov. 23 with one count each drive while intoxicated and reckless driving. Deputy J.G. Pickerel made the arrest.

Roy Joseph Greer, 69, of Ferrum, was charged Nov. 23 with one count each drive while intoxicated – first offense with child, driving without a license, abuse/neglect child, reckless disregard for life. Trooper Ryan S. Lawson made the arrest.

Katina Renee Vipperman, 35 of Stuart, was charged on Nov. 26 with grand larceny, firearm. Investigator B. Hubbard made the arrest.

Joseph Francis Pascale Jr., 40 of Ararat, was charged on Nov. 26 with driving with revoked or suspended license, third offense. Deputy C.L. Elgin made the arrest.