The annual Beach Music Festival will celebrate 40 years of ‘Hot Fun in the Summertime’ when it gets underway Thursday, June 9.

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Stuart, the event runs through Saturday, June 11, at Wayside Park in Stuart.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, with music from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. The U.B.U. Band will take the stage on Thursday and again on Friday along with Pizzaz Band.

The gate opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with music from 12:30 p.m. until bands stop playing.

On Saturday, Band of Oz, Cat5 Band, Jim Quick & Coastline, Envision, and Too Much Sylvia are set to perform.

Tickets are available at the beach music website and also can be purchased at participating locations like All Seasons, Circle K, Hazelwood Trucking, Patrick County Tourism, and Stuart Communications in Stuart, at Circle K in Critz, Blue Ridge Bank and Circle K in Martinsville, and Village Spa in Collinsville.

Thursday tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Friday only tickets are $20 advance and $25 at the gate, and Saturday only tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. A 3-day pass costs $45 in advance or $55 at the gate.

Parking at the event is $5 per day at the event, and each camping pass allows for one vehicle only.

Rotary member Stanley Fain the event is a major moneymaker for the club.

“The money we raise goes towards our ongoing scholarship programs, our trails programs, and our backpack programs. It’s all going toward the good of Patrick County,” he said.

Fain said the club expects more than 3,000 people will attend the music festival.

The event will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to www.beachfestival.com.