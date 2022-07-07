Mrs. Beatrice Penn, age 79 of Spencer, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Patrick County on May 16, 1943, to the late Sam Will Penn and Ida B. Penn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Dewey Penn, Sr.; one daughter, Melissa Anne Penn; two sons, John Clifton Penn, Tracy “Beefy” Penn; a granddaughter, Shayne Marie Penn; a great grandson, Jaxson Lee Williams; and two brothers, Clarence and Sammie Penn. Beatrice was a longtime member of Trinity Church of the Living God where she was Mother of the Church, taught Sunday school, served as Treasurer, and was the Secretary of the Women’s Society of Christian Service for over 50 years. She was an excellent seamstress and wonderful cook and decorator.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Willie Greene, Jr. (Topper); four sons and daughters-in-law, Dewey and Sandra Penn, Jr., Matthew and Carole Ann Penn, Ronald and Sandy Penn all of Spencer, Tony and Vanessa Penn of Martinsville; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Lou Hairston, Marie Slaughter, Demris Lillian Manns all of Bassett, Melva Hairston of Spencer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Trinity Church of the Living God with Elder Frank Tatum officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A wake will be held thirty minutes prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.