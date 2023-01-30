Mr. Bernie Lee Dollarhite, age 89 of Stuart, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. He was born on November 7, 1933, in Prince Edward County, NC to the late William Jefferson Dollarhite and Sara Norma Vipperman Dollarhite. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Lillie Moorefield; and four brothers, Hassell, Herbert, Carl, and Hunter Dollarhite. Bernie loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed spending time on his front porch.

Surviving are three sisters, Stella Hopper of Eden, NC, Ruth Meadows of Spencer, Mary Arlene O’Dell of Bassett; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Monday, January 30, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Dobyns Church Cemetery with Minister Kyle Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 1:30 at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.