<span style="font-weight: 400">The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Fall 2021 Chancellor\u2019s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Shae A. Cardwell, of Stuart, was recognized with High Honors.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">To be eligible for the Chancellor\u2019s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale.\u00a0 Students can make the Chancellor\u2019s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).<\/span>\r\n\r\n
