Mrs. Carolyn Jane Wheatley Frisco, age 76 of Stuart, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on December 7, 1946, to the late James E. Wheatley and Carolyn Hess Wheatley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Frisco, Sr.; two brothers, Frank Douglas Wheatley and Michael L. West; and one daughter-in-law, Jeannie Bowers Frisco. Carolyn attended Fairview Pentecostal Holiness Church, enjoyed travelling, jigsaw puzzles, vacations at the beach, and when it snowed in the mountain. She was a whiz with logic puzzles and could decipher all the problems that were thrown her way. She loved her family deeply, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Meme” or “Grams.”

Mrs. Frisco is survived by four children, Carolyn E. Frisco-Wright (Chris), John P. Frisco, Jr. all of San Antonio, TX, Amanda Frisco Martin (Mickey) of Lawsonville, NC, and Kathryn Frisco Helms (Shane) of Stuart, VA; ten grandchildren, Arthur Frisco (Kait), John P. Frisco, III, Christopher James Frisco, Cody Martin, Tamara Shelton, Kaitlin Martin (Zack), Claire Frisco (Ryan), Brittany Shelton (James), Kendra Martin, and Myranda Helms; ten great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Brenda Wheatley of Louisville, KY, and numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family will be gathering at the home of her daughter Amanda Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairview Pentecostal Holiness Church, 6264 Salem Highway, Stuart, VA 24171. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the services and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.