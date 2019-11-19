We are living in challenging times. Our nation is divided along political factions. Civility has been replaced with name calling and assault on a person’s character if one dares to disagree with a political pint of view. Families and friends are at odds over politics. It is time to pause and realize we are all American. We should be able to disagree and do so with respect.

The Scriptures say, “Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help.” (Psalms 146- verse 3). There is wisdom in that verse. Politicians will come and go. The only person whom is forever is Jesus Christ. He is from all eternity. His name is above all names. He and he alone is worthy of our trust and praise. To God be the glory.

Mary Pulliam

Mount Airy, N.C.