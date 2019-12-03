Christmas In Historic Danbury set

The Stokes County Arts Council, the Stokes County Historical Society, the Town of Danbury, and Artist’s Way Creations will host an afternoon of nostalgic Christmas cheer in downtown North Main Street, Danbury on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Entertainment at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main Street, begins at 2 p.m. with Greg Biggam and Spencer Bullins performing holiday favorites on guitar. They are followed by CC Dance Company at 2:45 p.m. and the London Elementary Old Tyme Ensemble at 3:45 p.m.

There will be photos with Santa at The Arts Place from 2 to 5 p.m., with proceeds supporting the Stokes Animal Shelter project.

The Stokes County Historical Society will open the doors to the 1854 Wilson Fulton House, beautifully decorated with live greenery. Brandon Hooker will provide musical entertainment, performing on a circa 1861 Melodeon at 2:30 and 4 p.m.

The Town of Danbury will host the “Annual Christmas Eve Celebration,” with a tree lighting and candle lighting dedication, beginning at 5 p.m.

For additional information, contact the Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury, N.C., at 336-593-8159.