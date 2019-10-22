Classes offered to help businesses expand

Longwood Small Business Development Center is offering classes to help small business expand on the fronts of social media and organization.

It will offer tools to increase your business’ impact on Facebook by analyzing your current audience for sales on and off Facebook; help learn from past successes and target consumers with Facebook advertising tools.

This is an interactive class designed for businesses already using Facebook. Bring your laptops to follow along and learn from your existing Facebook business page.

Those interested or for more information may call (434) 476-2343 or email townoffice@townofhalifax.com.

Not every small business is positioned for success. How is your business doing? This is the question often asked by customers, banks, and investors – but it should also be on the forefront of your mind as a business owner.

Depending on your audience, you may need to highlight financial metrics, production/delivery schedules, marketing channel messages, or product/service portfolios to illustrate how the business is performing.

Discussion Topics include Business Planning, Financial Analysis, Marketing Plan, Strategic Planning, Credit Management and Capital Access

This course provides you with the tools/resources to conceptualize, implement, and measure your current business perspectives in an organized framework – thereby giving you the insight to make more informative decisions for the future of your business

Some of the most popular reasons to start a business include-having a unique business idea, designing a career that has the flexibility to grow with you, working toward financial

independence, and investing in yourself.

For more information or to register visit https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=90390028.