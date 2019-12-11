Claudville man held without bond

William Harvey Holt, 63, of Pedigo Ridge Road, was arrested on Tuesday on warrants for abduction and assault and battery.

The warrants were issued in connection with a Dec. 2 incident, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

About 10:30 a.m., a woman alleged she was physically detained in the parking lot of the Circle K store in Stuart.

Smith said the victim did not know her attacker and that she was walking into the store when she was allegedly approached.

Holt is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.