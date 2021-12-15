[caption id="attachment_59190" align="aligncenter" width="1080"]<img class="wp-image-59190 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Company2.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="810" \/> Ten Oaks owner Pierre \u201cJ.P.\u201d Thabet receives a Virginia flag from Bettina Ring, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nTen Oaks, LLC, a manufacturer of high-quality residential hardwood floors, will invest nearly $9.3 million in Patrick County to construct a state-of-the-art hardwood sorting and stacking facility.\r\n\r\nThe new mill will enable the company to strengthen its supply chain, optimize yield on raw materials, and improve production quality and efficiencies, all while creating a major new market for Virginia\u2019s hardwood sawmills, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a release. The project will create 11 high-paying jobs and lead to the purchase of more than $18 million of Virginia grown forest products over the next three years.

In Stuart for the announcement, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina K. Ring said the company will "construct a 20,000 square-foot state of the art hardwood sorting and stacking facility to support its manufacturing operations just a few miles from here." Ring said the new facility also will increase the company's purchase of Virginia-grown lumber by nearly 18.3 million over the next three years.

She added that the expansion is an example of how local and state governments can work together. "How we can use the tremendous forest resources that we have here in the Commonwealth and make sure that we're continuing to keep our industries strong," she said.

Ten Oaks also is an example of the entrepreneurial spirit that exists in rural Virginia and across the Commonwealth, she said. "We see it day in and day out, and I applaud everyone for being a part of this."

Ring said Gov. Ralph Northam approved a $40,000 grant from the state\u2019s Agriculture & Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund to support this partnership and help the county with the project.\r\n\r\n\u201cTen Oaks\u2019 expansion and continued investment is a reflection of Virginia\u2019s thriving forestry industry,\u201d\u00a0said\u00a0Northam.\u00a0\u201cI am grateful to Ten Oaks for their commitment to providing new economic opportunities and valuable high-paying jobs to Patrick County.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe expansion is in addition to the $12.8 investment Prolam, LLC, the Canadian-based parent company, made in June to establish its first U.S. manufacturing operation in the county. That expansion added 59 new jobs.\r\n\r\nEstablished in 2004 in Stuart, Ten Oaks built its reputation on its steadfast commitment to quality. In 2019, the company was acquired by Canadian-based Boa-Franc, a leading manufacturer of residential prefinished hardwood flooring, which is committed to growing its U.S.-based manufacturing operations. The new Ten Oaks facility is located less than five miles away from its manufacturing center and headquarters. Lumber will be used in the production of residential hardwood flooring at Ten Oaks, as well as commercial truck hardwood flooring for Prolam, a Canadian-based truck and trailer flooring manufacturer located next to the new Ten Oaks facility. Northam announced in June that Prolam would locate its first U.S. production operation in Patrick County.

Pierre "J.P." Thabet, president of Ten Oaks and owner of Prolam, said "we are convinced that this project will have a positive impact for Patrick County's community This will help to accelerate the growth by developing new innovations and secure the wellbeing of the region. We are confident that it will be a success over time.\u201d\r\n\r\nHe said the company focuses on three primary areas: Customers, employees, and the culture.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe came here because we are a great culture fit with Ten Oaks, and we wanted to expand into the United States\u201d where there is a large amount of lumber and customers, he said.\r\n\r\n\u201cFor us, it was all part of the plan, but it\u2019s been delayed because of the COVID that was here on March 9 when the United States announced that all flights were blocked from Europe,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nHe also thanked the Williams and Burkett families for their management of the Ten Oaks\u2019 facilities.\r\n\r\n\u201cWithout them we wouldn\u2019t be here,\u201d he said of the two families.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
