Ninth District U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff will be available locally on Nov. 22.

In Patrick County, staff members will be in the Patrick County Veterans Building,

Conference Room, 106 Rucker Street, Stuart, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

In Henry County, staff will visit the Bassett Historical Center, 3964 Fairystone Parkway

Bassett, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.