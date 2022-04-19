By Ashlee Mullis

The Girls and Boys Varsity Track Teams competed at Radford Friday, April 15.

Riley Brim placed 5th and Stephen Spencer placed 9th in the Boys 400 Meter Dash.

Moi Cisneros was the 3rd place finisher in the Boys 800 Meter Run while Brett Foley placed 8th and Mark Day placed 9th.

William Overby and Brett Foley were the 8th and 9th place finishers, respectively, in the Boys 1600 Meter Run.

In the Boys 4×400 Meter Relay, Stephen Spencer, Dylan Quesinberry, Riley Brim, and Moi Cisneros were 1st place winners.

Riley Brim, William Overby, Dylan Quesinberry, and Moi Cisneros placed 1st In the Boys 4×800 Meter Relay.

Riley Brim was the 6th place finisher in the Boys Long Jump.

Jaheim Johnson finished 10th the Boys Discus.

In the Girls 100 Meter Dash, Bryley Pike finished 7th and Lauren Worley finished 8th.

Pike placed 5th in the Girls 200 Meter Dash, and Worley finished 7th.

In the Girls 400 Meter Dash, Irene Smith was the 2nd place finisher while Alyssa Callahan finished 6th. In the Girls 800 Meter Run, Sadie Martin, Mackenzie Williams, and Alyssa Callahan finished 4th, 5th, and 8th, respectively.

Martin was the 5th place finisher in the Girls 1600 Meter Run.

In the Girls 4×400 Meter Relay, the PC girls, Irene Smith, Skylar Stevens, Bryley Pike, and Lauren Worley, finished 2nd.

Taking top spot in the 4×800 Meter Relay were Smith, Stevens, Mackenzie Williams, and Sadie Martin. Worley finished 8th in the Girls Long Jump and Brandy Quesinberry was the 6th place finisher in the Girls Discus.