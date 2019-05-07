County official in Salem hospital employees, board to continue operations

By Staff Reports

County Administrator Tom Rose has been hospitalized.

Rickie Fulcher, chairman of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors, said Rose was admitted on Friday, April 26, to the Lewis Gale Medical Center.

He said Rose “is dealing with some health issues,” but declined to elaborate on the type or severity.

He said he does not know when Rose may be released.

However, “I would assume he will recover and return to his post,” Fulcher said.

In the interim, Geri Hazelwood, assistant county administrator; Donna Shough, finance officer and other county staff, as well as Fulcher and other supervisors, are helping to ensure there is no lapse in the services the county provides to residents, he said.

Rose could not be reached for comment.

He began his duties as administrator on January 1, 2011. He also has served in the dual roles of Economic Development Director and Tourism Director.