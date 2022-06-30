Mrs. Delia Emma Sheppard Hutchens, age 80, of Spencer, Virginia traded this earthly life for her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at SOVAH Hospital in Martinsville. She was born in Stokes County, North Carolina on January 12, 1942, to the late Samuel Guy Sheppard and Mary Lena Beasley Sheppard. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hutchens was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kermit Ray Hutchens; two brothers, Samuel Leon Sheppard, William Thomas Sheppard; daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Hutchens; and a niece, Sandra Sheppard Ayers. Mrs. Hutchens was a devoted lifetime member of Moorefield Store Volunteer Fire Department, where she served on the Ladies Auxiliary. Delia will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Left to cherish the memory of Mrs. Hutchens are two sons and daughters-in-law, Donald Wayne Hutchens (Claudia) of Spencer, Virginia, Edward Blaine Hutchens (Angie) of Spencer, Virginia; one granddaughter, Kenadie Lane Hutchens of Spencer, Virginia; one brother, Joel Sheppard (Ruby) of Westfield, North Carolina; one sister-in-law, Virginia Hylton Sheppard; three nieces, Wendy Holcomb, Mitzi Sheppard, Tane Durham; one nephew, Blake Sheppard; and many dear friends.

A funeral service for Mrs. Hutchens will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Curt Ashley, Elder LaRay Smith, and Elder Jesse Hutchens officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is serving the Hutchens family, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.