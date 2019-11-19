DGIF Issues Fishing License Advisory

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) is putting out an advisory to the public about websites claiming to sell Virginia fishing licenses.

The only official websites to purchase fishing and hunting licenses and permits are gooutdoorsvirginia.com and dgif.virginia.gov.

The Go Outdoors Virginia mobile app can be accessed on a smart phone for license purchases.

The DGIF has no affiliation with sites that include vafishinglicense.com; fishinglicense.org; fishandgamelicenses.org; recreationallicenses.org; licenses.org; and hunting-license.org.

According to a release, some customers have reported completing transactions on those sites believing they were buying a license or permit, when, in fact, they purchased an informational guide or nothing at all.

Hunting and fishing digests may be viewed online or copies are available wherever licenses are sold.

To view a list of all license vendors, please check our website at https://www.dgif.virginia.gov/licenses/.

For more information, call (804) 367-1000, or for general questions: dgifweb@dgif.virginia.gov.