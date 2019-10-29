Donations sought for Christmas Program

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is again partnering with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Virginia State Police on a 4th annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

The program benefits local Patrick County children who, without the program would have little to no Christmas.

The last three years have been a huge success, Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said in a release. Last year this program was able to help around 59 children, “and we would like to keep that number going.”

“We are hoping to sponsor, with help of the community at least 40 children in need this year. These children will be selected with the help of the Department of Social Services, schools, and community outreach,” the release stated.

The number of participants may rise as donations are received.

Selected participants will receive a spending limit of $100 to $120 to purchase items while shopping at the local Wal-Mart. Each shopper will be accompanied by personnel from the Sheriff’s Office, Department of Game, or State Police.

“In a time of uncertainty and hardship, we hope to provide a small amount of hope in the hearts of the future of our community,” the release stated.

For more information on how to make donations or nominate a child, call 694-3161 or send an email to bhubbard@sheriff.co.patrick.va.us, gbrown@sheriff.co.patrick.va.us, fhaymore@sheriff.co.patrick.va.us or Michael.owens@dgif.virginia.gov.

Donations can be given in person at the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office or by mail to Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 128, Stuart, Va., 24171. Specify that contributions are for the Shop with a Cop program.