Donors appreciated

I’m writing this letter to the Editor to brag about the people in Patrick County. The Red Cross Blood Drive is here in Stuart each month at Rotary Field and so are the people in Patrick County.

This past Tuesday, while the schools were closed and the weather iffy, donors and volunteers still came to donate and volunteer regardless. It’s a wonderful thing to do while being more wonderful when the donors do not know where their donation is going – maybe to save

a child or a lifesaving operation. But the really best thing is that the donors don’t care.

Volunteers this month – Patty Brunner, Jack Vestal, William Hines, Laura Citrano, Christine Citrano, Juanita Mitchell, Jessie Mae Vernon, Denise Clark

Mary Lou Hall, Pauline Tatum, Betty Holt. If you see one of these volunteers, say thank you. I’m sure they would appreciate the thought.

Judi Sanborn,

Coordinator