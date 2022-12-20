Eldean Plaster Martin, 99, of Patrick Springs, VA passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Bonnie Goads in Laurel Fork, VA. She was born on December 23, 1922, in Patrick County to the late George Plaster and Mary Elizabeth Martin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Troy Martin, two sons, T. Maynard and Roger S. Martin, three sisters, Ethel Plaster, Christine Witt (twin sister), Gladys Jones, five brothers, Cecil, James, Johnny, Cliff and Harvey Plaster.

She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed cooking for family & neighbors. People knew her as the “Blueberry Lady” at Martins Blueberry Hill.

Surviving are one daughter, Doris B. Craighead of Patrick Springs, VA, two grandchildren, Jason Brown, Gayna Kearns, two great-grandchildren, Lauren Brown, Jared Brown, caregivers, Jimmy and Bonnie Goad.

The funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday December 21, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Keith Vernon officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Providence United Methodist Women 1021 Providence Drive Patrick Springs, VA 24133 or Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home 945 Zephyr DR Dobson, NC 27017. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Martin family

