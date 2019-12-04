Entries now accepted for Christmas Bonus program

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce will again present the Chamber Christmas Bonus, and entries are now being accepted.

The chamber received the funding needed to give 10 hardworking Patrick County residents a $500 Christmas bonus, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.

A random drawing will be held to pick the winners.

To be eligible for the drawing, entries must have worked for a company for at least three years, make $45,000 or less, and meet the following criteria:

Be a Patrick County resident; Have worked for a Patrick County organization, business, or county department for a minimum of 28 hours per week for three years or more, or be an active member of a local fire department or rescue squad for three years. (One winner is guaranteed to be a member of a county volunteer fire and rescue squad.); Make $45,000 per year or less; No more than 25 entries per organization, business, or county department; Entries must be submitted by the Google Form; Only one winner per organization, business, or county department; Business owners are not eligible; Past winners are not eligible.

The validity of all entries is the responsibility of the company submitting the entry and will not be the obligation of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce to verify. The contest began Dec. 1. All entries must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 12.

A random drawing will be held on or before Dec. 13, 2019. Winners will be notified through the company or organization submitting the entry and checks will be delivered during work hours.

Contact the chamber office with questions at (276) 694-6012.

The submission form is accessible on the Patrick County Chamber site, www.patrickchamber.com,

or can be accessed directly at https://forms.gle/3rXELGrGM8UZoGBp9.