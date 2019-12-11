Exchange of Gifts set at Reynolds Homestead

Virginia playwright Dwayne Yancey is bringing his international play “Exchange of Gifts” to the Reynolds Homestead on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

After touring Europe last year, and coming home to Virginia this season, the play features the story of three international students who find themselves snowbound in an American airport, unable to get home for Christmas.

Over the course of the play, each student learns something about themselves which changes the direction of their lives.

Tickets for the performance are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. The historic home will be open at 6:30 for those who would like to enjoy the decorations, and refreshments will be served.

Call now for reservations, 276-694-7181.

