Starting last week, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) expanded access to DMV Customer Service Centers by offering both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday.

Appointments and walk-ins will be available Monday through Friday at all 75 customer service centers (CSCs) starting on March 2.

Saturday will remain open for walk-ins at offices with Saturday hours (CSC hours vary by location).

Currently, customers may reserve an appointment on Monday or Friday or walk in for service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, “As Governor, I’m committed to getting government to truly serve and work for the people again—that starts with the DMV. Therefore, expanding DMV appointments and walk-in availability for in-person service is just the first step to improving the customer service experience across state government.”

“Increasing options and access for DMV customers is a top priority as we get Virginia open for business,” said Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller. “This hybrid model will not only better accommodate Virginians’ schedules, but will also allow our DMV to serve more customers, more quickly.”

The agency also will employ a more advanced appointment system to improve service and increase throughout.

A more advanced appointment system and the ability to prioritize planned visits through the CSCs’ queuing system will let customers choose their in-person DMV experience.

This hybrid model allows CSCs to increase throughput by serving additional customers when customers do not show up for their scheduled appointments.

CSCs will achieve a balance by dedicating a percentage of in-person weekday service to appointments, with the number of appointments based on the size and location of the office.

“We’ve studied the data thoroughly and heard our customers. We can now meet everyone’s needs by offering the best of both worlds,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Although we’ve seen a shift to alternate service options such as online and mail, we also understand that sometimes you just need to visit an office. We are thrilled to continue offering customers a choice of service opportunities.”

Continue providing convenient alternative service options that don’t require an in-person visit.

Alternate service options are available to complete many transactions without a visit to a traditional CSC, including:

o Online: More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com.

o Mail: Popular services such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals may be completed by mail.

o Drop-off: Customers needing a title after purchasing a vehicle from an individual (not a dealer) may drop off their applications and supporting documents at a CSC.

o DMV Select: Vehicle-related services are offered through 57 partner offices statewide.

DMV Connect: Appointments can be scheduled for nearly every DMV service with the agency’s 14 mobile teams, which are positioned statewide.

To schedule your visit or complete your transaction remotely, visit dmvNOW.com.