Beginning on Wednesday, April 6, the Southern Area Agency on Aging (SAAA), will take applications over the phone The Farm Market Program for Seniors, (also known as the Senior Farmer’s Market

Nutrition Program).

The SAAA will also continue to take applications throughout the following week(s), while the supply of coupons lasts.

Eligible seniors may receive $45 worth of coupons that can be used to purchase locally-grown fresh fruits, vegetables and cut herbs at participating Farmer’s Markets. The number of people who can

participate is limited.

You may qualify to participate if:

you are (or will become) 60 years of age or older on or before June 1, 2022, and

you are a resident of Danville City, Martinsville City, Franklin County, Patrick County, Henry County or Pittsylvania County. (Note, residents of Henry and Pittsylvania counties must have access to and be willing to shop at participating Farmer’s Market’s outside of their county) and

you do not live with and are not an immediate family member of the farmer who grows the produce, and

you have a gross monthly household income that does not exceed the income requirements of the program. Note the income limit for this program changes from year to year. Individuals who have qualified for the program in the past may not qualify for this year’s program.

Individuals and couples who wish to apply for coupons must contact Southern Area Agency on Aging at 276-632-6442 or toll-free at 1-800-468-4571. Applicants must be prepared to provide total gross household income information when applying over the phone or in person.

Southern Area Agency on Aging is an equal opportunity provider and employer.