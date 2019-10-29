Patrick County native and former Gov. Gerald Baliles died early Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
A Democrat, known as the “transportation governor” and for his work to clean up the Chesapeake Bay, Baliles, 79, also founded the Patrick County Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising education attainment and graduation rates in Patrick County.
Additional information is expected to be available later today.
Former Gov. Gerald Baliles dies at 79
Patrick County native and former Gov. Gerald Baliles died early Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.