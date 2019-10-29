Former Gov. Gerald Baliles dies at 79

Patrick County native and former Gov. Gerald Baliles died early Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
A Democrat, known as the “transportation governor” and for his work to clean up the Chesapeake Bay, Baliles, 79, also founded the Patrick County Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising education attainment and graduation rates in Patrick County.
Additional information is expected to be available later today.

