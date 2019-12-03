Former PSPS student remembered

Sandy Joyce honored the memory of her daughter, Jessica Ann Kalinowski, by giving a bike, helmet, and toys to four, third-grade students at Patrick Springs Primary School. Jessica attended PSPS as a child and died in a car accident in 2003, while attending college. Joyce shared a motivational poem with students about being successful in honor of Jessica.

All third grade students who returned forms to participate were entered into a drawing for the bikes and toys, as well as two gift bags donated by Grace Baptist Church. The winners of the drawing are pictured (left to right): Aishwraya Tatum, Kendra Howell, Anna Dixon, Sandy Joyce, Steven Brooks, Adrian Dehne, and Mauricio Mendoza.