By Taylor Boyd

The 12th annual Front Porch Fest is set to be held at Spirithaven Farm over Labor Day weekend from September 2 to 5.

Bryce Simmons, president of One Family Productions which organizes the event, said the music festival is a way for the organization to bring friends and family together to have a good time while raising money to help the community.

"Front Porch Fest is our primary form of revenue for trying to do things in Patrick County and in Stuart. Last year when we were not able to have events, it was really difficult to raise funds for community projects," he said.

Proceeds from the festival are donated to the Patrick County Community Food Bank and the Caring Hearts Free Clinic. The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 and was replaced with an online variety show.

Simmons said the event focuses on hospitality and having fun.

"We have been voted the most family-friendly festival a couple of times now by the Blue Ridge Outdoor Magazine, and we were successful in getting the best virtual event last year for our variety show," he said.

The organization decided to lower the number of tickets available for the festival to hopefully mitigate any sort of conflicts with potential COVID-19 protocols.

"As of right now, the only reason we would cancel the festival is if the Governor were to mandate any sort of restrictions due to gathering and number of people that can attend these types of events," he said.

The group is asking people to wear masks in areas of high-density populations, like sales locations, gate checkpoints, the merchandise shack, food vendor area, children's area, and the VIP common areas. Other recommendations include getting a COVID-19 test before attending the event and/or getting vaccinated.

Masks will be required when coming through the front gate to reduce risk to the staff, volunteers, and other patrons.

"We're not mandating anything because we believe that it is everyone's choice to decide if they want to wear a mask or not. But we are going to be encouraging everyone that is in attendance to use precautions and keep each other safe," he said.

Simmons expects anywhere between 800 and 1,000 to attend the festival. Because of limited Internet, it is unlikely the festival will be livestreamed.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, The Freeway Jubilee, Emma's Lounge, Tall Tall Trees, and The Judy Chops will take the stage. On Friday, Sept. 3, acts including Maya Burgess, Riggs Roberson & Griffin Haley, Isaac Hadden Project, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, and others will take the stage from 1 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Saturday's lineup includes Maggie Blankenship, Into the Fog, Hambone Relay, Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, and others.

Candelfirth, Borrowed Earth, Slick Jr. & and the Reactors, FPFamily Allstar Jam, and more will perform on Sunday, Sept. 5 from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

To purchase a ticket or to volunteer, visit www.frontporchfest.com. General admission tickets for the 4-day event are available and include access to the event for one person each day of the festival and tent camping. Single day tickets also are available. Parking must be purchased separately either online or at the gate.

VIP tickets form Thursday through Sunday are sold out. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

For more information, visit www.frontporchfest.com or visit the event's Facebook page at Facebook.com/FrontPorchFest.