General Election to be held Tuesday

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5 to cast their ballot in the General Election.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample ballots are printed in this newspaper showing the names of the candidates and a referendum on a Food and Beverage Tax

Local contested races include three each on the Patrick County Board of Supervisors and one race for the Patrick County School Board.

Incumbent Karl Weiss is seeking the Blue Ridge District seat on the Patrick County board of Supervisors. He is being challenged by Clyde M. DeLoach.

L. “Lock” Boyce, the incumbent in the race for the Mayo River District on the Patrick County Board of Supervisors is being challenged by C. Clayton Kendrick, Jr.

Denise Litten Stirewalt and Keith Puckett are vying for the Peters Creek District seat on the Patrick County Board of Supervisors.

Shannon Royall Harold and Ronnie N. Terry are each seeking the Blue Ridge District seat on the Patrick County School Board.

Amy E. Walker, who is seeking the Mayo River District seat on the Patrick County School Board, is unopposed.

Ryan S. Lawson is unopposed in his bid for the Peters Creek District seat on the Patrick County School Board.

Incumbent State Sen. William “Bill” Stanley, Jr., R-Glade Hill is being challenged by Sherman D. Witcher Sr., I – Franklin County; incumbent Del. Charles D. Poindexter is unopposed in his reelection bid for the 9th District.

Also unopposed are Stephanie B. Vipperman, incumbent Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney; Daniel M. Smith, Patrick County Sheriff; Janet Hall Rorrer, incumbent Commissioner of Revenue; Sandra K. Stone, incumbent Treasurer.

Three slots also are open on the Soil and Water Conservation Director Patrick District; the three candidates are E. Wayne Clark, Richard E. Kreh, Sr. and Joseph A. Sparks.

Voters are remained to bring an acceptable form of photo identification with them on Election Day. Virginia law requires that all voters present an acceptable form of photo identification when voting. A free voter photo identification card is available to any registered voter who does not already possess a valid form of identification, and can be obtained by visiting any Registrar’s Office.

A registered voter needing to vote by absentee ballot may do so in person in the Registrar’s office. The final day for in person voting is Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.

For additional information, contact the registrar’s office at (276) 694-7206.