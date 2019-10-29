Gilliland Earns Maiden Truck Victory at Martinsville

Enterprise Staff Report

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (Oct. 26, 2019) – Todd Gilliland had a day he won’t soon forget at Martinsville Speedway.

Gilliland was able to hold off Ross Chastain and win the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 for his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series win in his 46th start.

Gilliland took the lead on Lap 190 and was able to hold off the playoff contender in NASCAR overtime and pick up his first NASCAR national series victory.

“It feels amazing,” said Gilliland. “This place is really hard to win at. This Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra is not as pretty as we hoped it would be when we crossed the start-finish line, but man, it looks even better with water and Gatorade on it. Can’t thank JBL, Toyota, and all the fans enough. Thank you guys for sitting around. I think that was a good finish.”

Johnny Sauter, Grant Enfinger and Timmy Hill completed the top five in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200.

Playoff contender Stewart Friesen was sixth with John Hunter Nemechek, Denny Bohn, Jeb Burton and Codie Rohrbaugh rounding out the top 10.