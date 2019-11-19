Guitar Summit 2019 set at the Henderson

The Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts & The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail have partnered with American Evolution™ to celebrate the role of the guitar in Virginia’s history. The Henderson has been awarded one of sixteen 2019 Commemoration Finale Grants for Guitar Summit 2019: Celebrating the Role of the Guitar in Virginia’s History. The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution Finale Grants are for events taking place in November during the Virginia Customs, Cultures and Cuisine Festival. The grants are being administered by the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

American Evolution™ commemorates the 400th anniversary of several key historical events that occurred in Virginia in 1619 that continue to influence America today. The month-long Virginia Customs, Cultures and Cuisine Festival, presented by TowneBank, will be filled with local, regional and statewide events honoring early Virginia history

There will be two days of performances, workshops, demonstrations and historical presentations all revolving around the guitar and its contribution to Virginia history and culture. The Guitar Summit 2019 at The Henderson will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts, located at 203 North Church Street in Marion.

At noon on Saturday, a dedication of “The Gerald Anderson Lutherie” will be held in honor of this outstanding Luthier from Troutdale, Virginia. Gerald passed in June, 2019. To honor the recent passing of Helen White – the founder of Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM), the Henderson will also be dedicating their Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) room to the memory of Helen and her passion for helping students embrace their traditional musical heritage.

On Sunday, a separate brunch will be held from 10 a.m. until noon, featuring entertainment by Wayne Henderson and Friends. Tickets for the Sunday Brunch are $35, with all proceeds supporting The Henderson Junior Appalachian (JAM) programs.

Sunday’s Guitar Summit will open with a presentation of a recent donation to The Henderson: #35, Wayne Henderson’s first walnut guitar. Perhaps with a little coaxing, we will get the Master Luthier, Wayne Henderson to play it for the crowd.

The Guitar Summit will celebrate The Crooked Road’s 2-disc CD, A Century of Heritage Guitar Music. Jonathan Romeo, program manager for The Crooked Road said “The Crooked Road invited guitarists in the region who might not have ever recorded a CD before to sit down and record themselves and send in their recording for consideration. By doing that we were able to capture some amazing guitar playing that very few people have ever heard.”

The original Guitar Summit was organized as a premier for the CD. We had such wonderful feedback that we decided to create this second event in partnership with The American Evolution’s celebration of Virginia’s heritage. The Guitar Summit 2019 celebrates the guitar in Virginia by inviting many of these musicians to come to Marion, Virginia and perform, tell stories, and celebrate Virginia’s rich history together with other musicians and guitar enthusiasts.

The Guitar Summit includes vocals and instrumentals, fingerpicking and flatpicking, and performances that include guitarists in solo, duo and larger group settings. “The Summit covers bluegrass, old time, and blues styles,” said Catherine Schrenker, executive director of The Henderson. “It really shows what the guitar is capable of in the right hands.”

“We’re delighted that many of the guitarists on the CD will be at the Summit to perform,” said Schrenker. Rene Rodgers, of The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, will talk about the role of the guitar in the 1927 sessions, and beyond. Ted Olson will discuss the history of the guitar in Southwest Virginia, including a special session on the distinct style of Doc Watson. Jayne Henderson will be offering demonstrations of her inlay techniques.

The Guitar Summit will feature displays of handmade guitars and other instruments made by area Virginia luthiers. “The instrument making skills in the region are as impressive as the playing,” according to Schrenker, “Several of the luthiers teach our instrument-making classes here at the Henderson which usually fill up quickly.”

After the Guitar Summit, attendees can walk around the corner to the Lincoln Theatre and take in the Daily and Vincent concert at 7 p.m. A second concert by Dailey and Vincent will be presented on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm. The Summit has arranged its agenda so that people can attend the concerts.

“This will be a great day of music in Marion, and we hope folks will take full advantage of it,” said Schrenker.

Ticket pricing for The Guitar Summit 2019 at The Henderson is:

Adult One Day: $35; Adult Two Day: $50; JAM Family Two Day: $75; Kids One Day: $10; Brunch (Separate from Summit): $35.

For more information, call the Henderson School at (276) 706-4011.