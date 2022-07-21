Harry Daniel Morris, 92, of Stuart, VA, passed away Sunday evening, July 17th, 2022. Harry died peacefully at his home in Stuart after a long and valiant fight with dementia.

Harry was born in Westerly, West Virginia on January 19th, 1930, to Harry Daniel Morris, Sr. and Hazel Sizemore Morris.

During his life, Harry worked and owned many businesses, but his main joy was real estate and the people he came in contact with. He enjoyed over 40 years of working as Morris Realty Co, walking the beautiful Blue Ridge mountains with clients and friends where he could work and be outdoors at the same time.

Although many of Harry’s friends and family have already passed, those he leaves behind will continue to miss him every day.

The family would like to express appreciation to Mountain Valley Hospice, and most special appreciation to Elaine Smith, his devoted caregiver in his last days.

Elaine’s and Mountain Valley’s tender care was a blessing to us, most especially Harry’s wife, in the midst of deep sorrow.

A memorial will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to Patrick County Alzheimer’s Group, LLC, P. O. Box 1301, Stuart, VA 24171