<img class="size-medium wp-image-42477 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/meeting__1609845576-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/>By Taylor Boyd\r\n\r\nDavid Hoback will join the Stuart Town Council, replacing former member John \u201cMac\u201d Deekens.\r\n\r\nHoback has an impeccable record and resume according to Mayor Ray Weiland.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe\u2019s a former county administrator, Western Piedmont Executive Director, and who knows what else,\u201d Weiland said. \u201cI think he\u2019ll make a great addition to our council.\u201d\r\n\r\n<strong>In other matters, the council:<\/strong>\r\n\r\n*Discussed the steps to be taken about blight properties after all the letters are sent out. \u201cThe sheriff has offered to provide deputies as we clean these areas up that will stand there with us and make sure there\u2019s no issues,\u201d Weiland said.\r\n\r\n*Voted to donate $1,000 to the Patrick County Master Gardeners for their work in the town.\r\n\r\n*Voted to donate $1,500 to the Patrick County Music Association.\r\n\r\n*Scheduled the next blight council meeting for Monday, Aug. 30 at 9 a.m.\r\n\r\n*Discussed the ordering of American flags to go up around town.\r\n\r\n*Heard an update from Terry Tilley, Town Manager, on the wastewater treatment plant.\r\n\r\n*Approved the meeting minutes.\r\n\r\n*Paid the bills.