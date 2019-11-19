Internship Program Accepting Applicants    

The “OneUSDA Internship” opportunity for Summer 2020 is accepting applications. As part of the Federal Pathways Program, the OneUSDA Internship Program will provide students a way to explore serving their country through a career in government while gaining work experience in agriculture, natural resources, rural development, and other career fields. “Our goal at USDA is to recruit the best and retain the best through our OneUSDA Internship Program offered nationwide,” said Secretary Sonny Perdue. “Today’s young people are the future of America and there are few things more American than agriculture. We’re aiming to find young talent, with a diverse background, across all 50 states, to begin their careers as interns with USDA.” The OneUSDA Internship Program offers Federal opportunities to students currently enrolled in qualifying educational programs or institutions, with a comprehensive developmental program intended to provide students with experience in a dynamic work environment that will enhance their educational goals and shape their career choices. An internship with USDA will involve various components of on-the-job experience, mentorship, and training tailored to the student’s education, experience, and interests. During 2019, the USDA hosted thousands of interns throughout the country, many of which were through the Federal Pathways Program. In the Summer of 2020, USDA will hire Pathways Interns in hundreds of locations in nearly every state in the country for the following occupational fields: Veterinary Science Biological Sciences (e.g., natural resources management forestry, wildlife biology, fish biology, ecology, botany, rangeland management, recreation) Engineering & Architecture Agribusiness, Contracting, Procurement, and Industry General Administration and Office Support Financial Management Information Technology The USDA is making sure the Summer 2020 OneUSDA internship job announcement is easy for students to find and apply. After choosing the geographic location of preference and the career path that best matches with student’s area of study and professional aspirations at http://www.usda.gov/Internships, students simply follow the weblinks to https://www.usajobs.gov/ to set up an account, then follow the prompts to apply to the internship. When applying, students will also have an opportunity to indicate their preferred occupational area of interest and USDA Agency or office. The application window will open through Nov. 15. Application review will begin immediately For more information, visit www.USDA.gov/Internships.