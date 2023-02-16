Mr. Jaime Cruz Gomez, age 55 of Patrick Springs, Virginia passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at SOVAH Hospital in Martinsville. He was born in San Bernardino, CA on April 15, 1967, to the late Victor Ayala Gomez and Rita Linda Cuellar Gomez; and a grandcat, Felix. Jaime was very passionate about the 2nd Amendment Rights and was “2A for Life”. He loved fishing, hunting, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. One of Jaime’s favorite Saturday pass times would be to just get in the car and drive with Kim, then GPS how to get home.

Surviving is his devoted wife of 30 years, Kimberly Cunningham Gomez of the home; two sons, Kevin Cruz Gomez of Hemet, CA and Alexander Cruz Gomez of Richmond, VA; one brother, Rene Gomez and wife, Rosemary of California; one aunt, Teresa Huerta and husband, Raymond; two uncles, Arthur Cuellar and wife, Carol, and Mark Cuellar and wife, Mary Alice; several nieces and nephews; and a grandcat, Mochi.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Mark Lawless officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.